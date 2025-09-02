Retire in Style: Casper Ranked Among Best Cities in the U.S
If you're looking for a great place to retire, for the last decade, Wyoming has ranked in the top, but now Casper has landed among the best cities within the state.
A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the "Best & Worst Places to Retire (2025)". Out of the nearly two hundred cities that were ranked throughout the country, Casper ranked 10th overall.
WalletHub stated:
Retirement isn’t all about the money, though. Retirees want to live in a place where they enjoy safety and access to good healthcare, especially in light of significant inflation and economic uncertainty. The ideal city will also have lots of ways to spend leisure time, along with good weather.
To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 45 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure.
Some of the key metrics for Casper include:
- 1st – Affordability Rank
- 10th – Overall Rank
- 18th – Adjusted Cost of Living
- 20th – Fishing Facilities per Capita
- 33rd – Percentage of 65 & Older Population
- 61st – ‘Mild Weather’ Ranking
- 74th – Activities Rank
- 74th – Health Care Rank
- 75th – Quality of Life Rank
- 85th – Museums per Capita
A quick Google search also confirms a large portion of the WalletHub data. In addition to the affordability, other factors like low taxes (Wyoming as a whole has no income state taxes), abundance of year round outdoor recreation, our relaxed lifestyle and our close-knit community focus, all add to the allure of retiring in Oil City.
Adding in Casper's overall low rate of violent crime, it's no wonder Casper has become an ideal retirement destination.
