Retire in Style: Casper Ranked Among Best Cities in the U.S

If you're looking for a great place to retire, for the last decade, Wyoming has ranked in the top, but now Casper has landed among the best cities within the state.

A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the "Best & Worst Places to Retire (2025)". Out of the nearly two hundred cities that were ranked throughout the country, Casper ranked 10th overall.

WalletHub stated:

Retirement isn’t all about the money, though. Retirees want to live in a place where they enjoy safety and access to good healthcare, especially in light of significant inflation and economic uncertainty. The ideal city will also have lots of ways to spend leisure time, along with good weather.

To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 45 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure.

Some of the key metrics for Casper include:

1st – Affordability Rank

10th – Overall Rank

18th – Adjusted Cost of Living

20th – Fishing Facilities per Capita

33rd – Percentage of 65 & Older Population

61st – ‘Mild Weather’ Ranking

74th – Activities Rank

74th – Health Care Rank

75th – Quality of Life Rank

85th – Museums per Capita

A quick Google search also confirms a large portion of the WalletHub data. In addition to the affordability, other factors like low taxes (Wyoming as a whole has no income state taxes), abundance of year round outdoor recreation, our relaxed lifestyle and our close-knit community focus, all add to the allure of retiring in Oil City.

Adding in Casper's overall low rate of violent crime, it's no wonder Casper has become an ideal retirement destination.

