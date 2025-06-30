Good News: Wyomingites are Some of the Most Diligent With Credit

It's always a breath of fresh air whenever the Cowboy States lands in the top ten in the entire country for something positive.

According to a new study from personal finance website, WalletHub, Wyoming scored exceptionally well in their "States Where People Are Most Diligent With Credit (2025)".

Overall, Wyoming was ranked 7th, beating out our neighbors in Colorado, Utah, Montana, Idaho, and both North and South Dakota.

According to WalletHub:

To highlight which states’ residents are most proactive in managing and monitoring their credit, WalletHub analyzed all 50 states using six key indicators. The data set includes the percentage of residents who’ve disputed credit report errors to the share of frozen credit reports and current bankruptcies.

Here are some of the key metrics and where Wyoming ranked against the rest of the country:

1st – Percentage of Frozen Credit Reports (Q1 2025)

6th – Percentage of Customers Who Have Active Bankruptcies (Q1 2025)

7th – Overall Rank

13th – Percentage of Customers Who Have Foreclosures (Q1 2025)

26th – Percentage of Customers Who Have Missed Payments (Q1 2025)

The study also gave some good tips keeping track of your credit:

Staying diligent with credit is an ongoing effort that includes responsibly managing debt and keeping a close eye on your credit report for any errors.

There is always room for improvement, but landing in the top ten is a great start for 2025.

