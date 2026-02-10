With Valentine's Day right around the corner, love is in the air, but if you're single in the Cowboy State, you may be that way, for a while.

How Does Wyoming Rank for Singles?

According to a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, Wyoming is the 3rd worst state in the entire country for singles. Only Arkansas and West Virginia scored worse (respectively).

What Attributed to Wyoming's Low Score?

There were several metrics key that attributed our score, including:

24th – Movie Theaters per Capita

27th – Dating Economics

49th – Percentage of Single Adults

48th – Online-Dating Opportunities

38th – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

48th – Restaurants per Capita

48th – Romance & Fun Rank

49th – Share of Single Adults (tied with Idaho)

48th – Overall Rank

It is worth noting, that our small population definitely played a major role in our rankings, as tends to be the trend with some of these WalletHub studies. That being said, they were pretty transparent in where they sourced their dataset from and how the scoring was tabulated (including he U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Google Ads and TripAdvisor).

What Does This Mean for the Average Wyomingite?

Knowing the statistics for the state never hurts, but in the grand scheme of things, they're still just numbers on a board. For instance, since 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has annually compiled a map for marriage rates throughout the country, and Wyoming has consistently ranking in the top ten. The CDC has also compiled a map for divorce rates, were we've ranked also ranked in the top ten.

A Single Man's Opinion of the Wyoming Dating Scene

Having lived literally around the globe, there are pluses and minuses to dating everywhere. Do I think there is a smaller dating pool to choose from in Wyoming? Yes. Is that necessarily a bad thing? No. The one plus about dating here vice larger populated areas is the difference in values. Overall, Wyoming is very community minded, and in my personal opinion, I think that makes looking for someone that shares your values easier to find. That being said, with smaller numbers, that means you better to get to that person first, before someone you know scoops them instead.

