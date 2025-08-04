Wyoming is great place to live for a myriad of reasons. It's one of the safest states, as we have an extremely low violent crime rate. We also have some of the most affordable rent in the entire country.

Where did Wyoming rank on the "Best & Worst States to Have a Baby (2025)"?

That being said, according to a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State ranked extremely low on their "Best & Worst States to Have a Baby (2025)"

Wyoming ranked 40th overall on the list, which is significantly lower than all of our surrounding states. Montana was the next lowest ranking 26th overall, but bulk of our neighbors 20th or better.

What attributed to Wyoming's low ranking?

WalletHub broke down how they ranked each state by stating:

To determine the most ideal places in the U.S. to have a baby, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, as well as baby- and family-friendliness. Our data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.

Here are some of the key metrics and how Wyoming ranked:

Cost Rank - 45th

Health Care Rank - 37th

Baby-Friendliness Rank - 40th

Family Friendliness Rank - 26th

As usual with one of these studies, our small state population more than likely played a role in our scoring. Regardless, it is something to think about when bringing new life into the world.

