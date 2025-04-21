Two Wyoming Cities Rank in the Top 10 for the Most Affordable Rent in the Country

Money issues have affected Wyomingites across the board, whether it's the rise in groceries or gas prices, but one area where we seem to shine is rent.

A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the "Cities With the Most Affordable Rent" throughout the country.

Wyoming had not one, but two cities land in the top ten.

Casper was ranked 7th overall, while Cheyenne landed 3rd overall.

Regardless of how well Wyoming scored, the WalletHub study did shed some alarming facts on rent in America over the las decade.

The study stated:

The cost of rent has risen by more than 50% over the past 10 years, according to the Federal Reserve’s Consumer Price Index, which mirrors the way home prices have also gone up tremendously during that time. Unfortunately, wages haven’t increased at the same rate, making it harder and harder for people to afford housing.

Over 180 cities were compared by WalletHub to determine where rent is the most affordable. They analyzed the median annual gross and then compared it to the median household income.

Here are some of the metrics for Casper:

Median Annual Rent: $11,568

Median Annual Income: $69,171

Median Rent as % of Median Household Income: 16.72% (Rank: 7)

Our state capital scored even better with WalletHub stating:

Cheyenne, WY, is the city with the third-most affordable rent. Based on the median annual gross rent and median annual income, Cheyenne residents can expect to spend around 16.1% of their earnings on rent.

The study went on to say that Cheyenne had the 30th cheapest rent in the entire country.

Try as we might, these numbers are going to make it a lot more difficult to keep the good ole Wyoming way a life of secret.

