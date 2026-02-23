Turns Out Wyoming Is the Least Sinful State in the U.S. — Here’s Why

There are quite a few things that can be said about the beautiful state of Wyoming. We have some of the most breathtaking views, the countries first national park and national monument, and that's just for starters. Now Cowboy State residents can add the least sinful to the list.

Here is a look at the "Most and Least Sinful States in America for 2026".

A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the Most Sinful States in America and Wyoming was ranked 50th overall, making us the least sinful state in the union.

Check out the map below to see how we ranked against the rest of the country, specifically how we fared versus our neighboring states (we see you, Colorado).

What were the key metrics that contributed to Wyoming's ranking?

The methodology used by WalletHub stated:

In order to determine the states that most give in to their desires, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 54 key indicators of immoral or illicit behavior. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to the share of the population with gambling disorders.

Here the key metrics that attributed to our score (the higher the number, the better for this study):

Anger & Hatred Rank - 20th

Excesses & Vices Rank - 41st

Lust Rank - 41st

Jealousy Rank - 45th

Violent Crimes per Capita - 46th

Laziness Rank - 47th

Greed Rank - 48th

Vanity Rank - 49th

Beauty Salons per Capita - 49th

How was the information gathered for the study?

To be honest, I have to give WalletHub a lot of credit for the attention to detail that went into this study. The data sources used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Federal Trade Commission, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, TransUnion, National Council on Problem Gambling, amongst quite a few others.

The average Wyomingite understands that our low population often times can both positively and negatively effect these studies, but when it's in our favor, you can't complain. We will 100% take the bragging rights that come with this one.

