Wyoming Scalpers Might Just Be the Worst in America

Some might think this is a bold station, but a fair amount of local residents will agree with me: Wyoming scalpers are the worst.

What do you mean by "scalpers"?

Let me begin by defining what I mean when I say "scalper". I don't mean ticket scalpers (i.e. the people standing outside of concert venues trying to sale you a last minute ticket to a show). I am strictly talking about collectible scalpers. These evil bastards make it super difficult for real collectors to get their hands on sought items for one villainous purpose... and that's the almighty dollar.

If you've ever seen someone in the toy section of Walmart or Target, or even worse, at one of our local comic book and/or collectible shops with their phone out scanning Pop Vinyls (the cute little bobbleheads of your favorite movie, cartoon, sports, anime or television show star), it's because they're usually checking to see how rare an item is and how much they can resale it for online.

Is collectible scalping illegal?

Generally speaking, no, it is not illegal. That being said, in less metropolitan areas (like Wyoming), that don't have as many shopping options, it is very immoral.

I am a huge collector (see also: nerd), of comic books, Transformers figures (toys) and Pop Vinyls. I am also not alone in this. It is obvious, that nerd culture has grown exponentially over the last couple of decades with the success of franchises like the MCU, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and the growing anime crowd. In the last five years or so, there have been several comic book and pop culture conventions that have popped up all around the state.

Why is collectible scalping such a huge issue in Wyoming?

Again, because of Wyoming's smaller population, scalping here is so much worse for us hardcore collectible fans. When it comes to the things like action figures and comic books, it is no secret that we're already getting less stock as it is, so scalpers are ruining the market for us. Even worse, it's like a secret nerd tax, because then we have to go online to find certain items were we can end up paying double (and sometimes triple), over the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP).

I know, it seems like I'm crying, and maybe I am. This has been happening at an alarming rate in the Cowboy State, since the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted (when "Average Joe Scalper" realized there was money to be made).

I'll be honest, I do not know what the solution is, but I do know something needs to be done.

