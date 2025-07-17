Dear Casper: The Two Turning Lanes on Wyoming Blvd Onto I-25 Are Not Racing Lanes

To all Casper area drivers:

We seem to have acquired a very bad habit and that is using the two left turn lanes on Wyoming Boulevard, at the westbound I-25 on ramp, into a drag racing area.

Allow me to overstate the obvious: THIS IS NOT A RACING AREA!

For one, there are two lanes entering into the exit as well as the two turning lanes, so there is amble room. There is literally no need to turn the are into NASCAR or the Indianapolis 500.

Secondly, this is one of the busier main streets in Casper, which means safety should be paramount, but yet and still, on a daily basis, no matter the vehicle (cars, trucks, SUVs, and unfortunately, even 18-wheelers), drivers risk the danger of racing both the vehicles in the adjacent lane and even more dangerous, the oncoming traffic.

Let's also not forget that after the traffic light (by McDonald's), the speed limit drops to 30 MPH.

While I do my best to be levelheaded and curb my inner road rage, my patience gets tested darn near daily.

In addition to all the safety hazards that the speeding causes, it really is a jerk move. Everyone's time is equally important. Please don't be that guy (or girl).

This is also a friendly reminder to stay in your own lane. Probably even worse than the speeding is the countless times I've been cut off, because some yahoo turned way to tight and ended up in my lane or too wide and the same thing happens.

Since we're already on the subject of turning Wyoming Boulevard into a racing zone, at Wyoming Boulevard and Casper Mountain Road/College Drive (see the picture below)), also is not an excuse to drag race.

If you're on the outside lane and attempt this crap, I'm more likely to make your life more miserable by NOT allowing you over.

Again, everyone's time is equally important.

Plus, there is really no need to speed in Casper anyway. According to information gleaned from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), on average, speeding will only get to your desired destination mere moments earlier. It is not worth the risk of ticket (or worse), to get anywhere in Casper a minute faster.

Sincerely,

Your friendly neighborhood radio personality,

DJ Nyke

