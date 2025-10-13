An Open Letter to the Kind Stranger Who Let Me in After School Drop-Off

Just when I had lost all hope in humanity, a local driver restored my faith. This is my open letter to the kind soul that made my day with a simple gesture.

Dear lady in the sedan,

After dropping my son off at Dean Morgan Middle School last week, I was making my usual trek back to the station. It is worth noting, that trying to make a left turn from 15th Street, onto CY Avenue, is basically a nightmare at this time of day (to be honest, it's a nightmare almost all the time, but around school time for both Dean and NCHS, it's normally even worse).

On this particular morning, as I was patiently waiting to make the turn, you did something that I have never seen done before in this area. You stopped right before 15th (right after Dr. Chronic's, but before Insta Care), which consequently stopped all the traffic behind you and prompted the driver in the other lane to do the same.

This simple act of kindness allowed a good three or four vehicles the chance to make that left turn, that could've taken much longer.

Now, I realize that your light was red, so you weren't going anywhere anyway, but neither was literally every other driver, so that fact that you had the wherewithal to give us space to turn was an angelic courtesy.

I really wish I could've got your license plate, remembered the exact model of your car, or anything that would help me find or recognize you again in the future. You truly deserve a medal, a coffee or a star on your crown in heaven.

In the twenty-two years that I've been back in Casper, I can not remember anyone ever doing that at that spot, especially during busy morning hours. So thank you again and God bless your heart.

Sincerely,

Your friendly neighborhood radio guy,

DJ Nyke

