Have You Noticed Casper Drivers Blowing Through Red Lights Lately?

For about the last three to six months, I have been noticing something that seems to be happening more and more on the streets of Casper. Drivers have been blowing through red lights at an alarming rate. It doesn't even seem to matter what the road conditions are like either.

While we all have important things to do and places to go, but why safety isn't more of a concern is beyond me.

Some of the most horrific accidents that have happened locally at major intersections (like 2nd Street and Wyoming Boulevard or CY and Poplar Street), could have been avoided, just by waiting for the next light.

Almost two years ago, I was in pretty bad accident on Wyoming Boulevard myself, that ended up completely destroying my vehicle. At age 46, that was the first serious vehicular collision I had ever been involved in in life. Since then, I have been extra vigilant. As wild as drivers have been lately, I look both ways and often wait a couple of seconds before going, just for safety.

A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, claimed that Wyoming was one of the worst states to drive in. Now that doesn't mean we have the worst drivers, but it does mean, Wyomingites "should" be more alert and careful when on the highways and byways.

It's also worth noting that most larger cities' drivers are a good ten times worse than here. That being said, this is still becoming an issue and I'm not the only person in town that's noticed this dangerous trend either.

I think what bothers me the most is I don't know what the solution is to this issue.

Have you noticed drivers running red lights lately as well?

