Reminder of Why You Should Never Give Up on Hard Copies of Movies & Music

For two consecutive days this week, much of Casper and the surrounding areas were experiencing cell and internet outages. There reports coming in that said the outages reached as far as Riverton in one direction and our Colorado neighbors in Fort Collins in the other.

While many people have moved away from owning hard copies of movies, music and video games, I have been a staunch supporter of holding on to physical copies, just in the case of issues like these.

I can't tell you how many of my friends and family we in the midst of streaming one of their favorite television shows or films when the outages happened. Some of them (like my daughter), were even stymied from doing online college homework.

There is a valid argument for cloud-based movie storage, but again, when there are outages, you are left high and dry.

Because I personally have a massive physical collection, the outages were little more than a minor inconvenience (at best) for me.

By the way, if you were wondering particular Blu-ray movie I'm holding in the picture, it's called Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League. The animated film is a sequel the 2018 anime, Batman Ninja. While not quite as good as its successor, it's still a very solid and fun film, especially if you're a fan of both Batman and "real" Japanese anime.

Regardless, it was a good choice to get me through the first day of the internet outage.

For day two, I watched the new horror flick (which is also a dark comedy), called Companion. It's another movie in the vein of Subservience, M3GAN, Morgan and Ex Machina that deals with what happens when AI (aka Artificial Intelligence), goes wrong. "Companion" has a great plot, awesome performances by the cast, and a couple of interesting twists. I highly recommend it.

