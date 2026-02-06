Wyoming Heat Wave? Record Highs Shattered Across the State

If you thought it felt a little warm yesterday, especially for winter in Wyoming, you were absolutely correct.

Record Breaking High Temperatures

Wyoming broke several highest recorded temps for the date. According to data gleaned from US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming, the following cities broke all time records for February 5th: Casper, Buffalo, Lander, Riverton, Rock Springs and Worland.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming also stated:

Temperatures were well above normal across much of western and central Wyoming today. Several locations set new record highs. This trend is expected to continue Friday.

Winter IS Returning Next Week

Expect temperatures to be in the low to mid 60°s through next Monday (February 9th, 2026). However, winter will be returning on Tuesday, with snow showers possible.

