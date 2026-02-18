Natrona County residents (and most folks throughout the state), have been wishing for more rain and snow. It has been a very mild winter thus far, with a few areas even reaching all time highs for temperatures. The good news is, winter is about to come back with more snow this week.

The National Weather Service is reporting that Casper and the surrounding areas will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 5:00 pm today (Wednesday, February 18th, 2026), until Thursday, February 19th, at 11:00 am.

There is 90% chance of snow showers this evening with temperatures possibly dropping to single digits by Thursday evening. The lower temps are expected to stick around through the weekend.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook pages posted a graphic with a caption that read:

A winter system will bring widespread accumulating snow today and this evening. Colder temperatures will follow, with lows tonight dipping into the single digits for most locations.

Don't pack up those winter coats just yet, fellow Wyomingites. Mother Nature is ready to give us what we've been asking for all season.

