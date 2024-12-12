Wyoming Can Expect Extreme Winds and More Snow This Weekend

Those unseasonably warm Wyoming days may be going by the wayside sooner than later.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page recently posted a video of the updated weather forecast for this weekend. Included with the video was a caption that read:

A couple of weather systems move through this weekend. With these, there will be some gusty winds, especially Saturday evening through Sunday morning. The area of focus is for the Wind Corridor, where gusts of around 50 or 55 mph are possible early Sunday morning. Here is a model depiction of wind chances over 40 mph Saturday morning through late Sunday evening.

These systems will also bring snow chances. Although lower elevations may see some light snow, most snow remains over the western mountains.

Earlier today, the US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page also shared a pair graphics outlining upcoming weather, specifically in both the Jackson and Casper areas. The graphics were accompanied by a caption that stated:

Except for some light snow showers around Jackson this morning, mostly cloudy conditions with above normal temperatures are expected today. Tomorrow will see much of the same, but snow shower chances increase across areas west of the Continental Divide through the morning. Saturday night will be quite windy, especially around Casper, ahead of the next weather system coming Sunday to Monday. Snow accumulations will be minimal.

Winter may not officially be here yet (winter begins Saturday, December 21st, 2024), but is going to start feeling like it sooner than later. Be prepared.

