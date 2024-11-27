Hey Wyoming: Here’s Your Weather Forecast for the Thanksgiving Holiday

If you were curious as to how to dress this Thanksgiving holiday, here's what to expect throughout the Cowboy State.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page posted a graphic of Wyoming cities with the forecast and caption that read:

Here's a look at the forecast for Thanksgiving, tomorrow. Overall, winds are relatively light, with mostly clear skies. Jackson will see more clouds, and a chance (30%) of light snow. High temperatures are on the slightly cool side.

As Thanksgiving is a good time to be around family, enjoy the food and camaraderie... preferably indoors.

