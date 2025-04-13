Record High Temperatures Throughout Wyoming on Friday and Saturday

Spring is here, but the temperatures over the last week were very summer like. As a matter of fact, this past Friday and Saturday (April 11th and 12th, 2025), Wyoming saw some record highs.

Congratulations are in order for both Casper and Lander for their record breaking Friday.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page stated:

Warm temperatures the last couple days have led to record highs. Notably, Casper and Lander broke their records for earliest 80 degree day in the year.

A cold front sweeping through tonight will bring tomorrow's high temperatures 15 to 25 degrees colder than today.

This week's the temps won't be nearly as high, with the exception of Tuesday and Wednesday, were the high will be around 75°. Most of the week though, the forecast is calling for high fifties and low sixties.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming states:

An up and down work week ahead with a warming trend through Wednesday ahead of the next cool down and next precipitation chances Thursday and Friday. Warming back up next weekend as well.

