Snowfall Expected to Return to Wyoming This Weekend

Wyomingites can expect one more uncharacteristically warm December day before the snow is scheduled to return.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page posted a graphic of the forecast for the next five days along with a caption that read:

Here's the current forecast overview through this weekend. A weak system moves through Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Windy conditions occur Sunday. Snow chances move into northwest Wyoming late Saturday. Though lower elevations could see a little snow Sunday, most snow remains in the mountains. Next week looks to return the dry and mild conditions.

The chances of the snow sticking around are slim-to-none as temperatures will be hovering around the high forties to low fifties again by Tuesday.

As we're still roughly around two weeks away from the official start of the winter season, a little more snow won't hurt us. After all, it was a very dry summer and we can use all the moisture we can get.

