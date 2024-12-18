Heavy Wyoming Wind Causing Extreme Blow-over Risks Throughout the State

Wyomingites fear the wind, so much so that often times we don't even say the word.

The National Weather Service is waring residents of maximum wind gust, in excess of seventy miles per hour, are expected throughout certain parts of the state through 11:00 pm tonight (Wednesday, December 18th, 2024).

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page shared a couple of graphics, along with a caption that read.

High winds remain the greatest hazard through tonight. Strongest winds will occur through 11 PM tonight, then gradually taper off towards Thursday morning. High Wind Warnings remain in effect for the Cody Foothills and Absaroka Mountains as well as portions of Natrona and southeast Fremont Counties, including Casper. South Pass will also see strong winds tonight.

If you're traveling, be advised that there is an increased risk for blow-over for both light and high-profile vehicles, which remains in effect through the evening, due to the extreme winds.

The Wyoming Department of Motor Vehicles Facebook page shared a post with illustrations of trucks types that are prone to blowing over.

Make sure to visit wyoroad.info for the most recent updates on road closure and wind restrictions.

