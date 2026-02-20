Zero Visibility in Spots as Fog Turns Natrona County Roads Treacherous

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

The recent winter has resulted in some dangerous road conditions in and around the city of Casper.

The National Weather Service is reporting this morning:

Patchy fog before 8:00 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near °27. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook also stated:

Areas of dense freezing fog has developed across portions of the Wind River Basin, from the Crowheart area to the Fremont/Natrona County line, including Lander. Conditions are expected to improve by 11am.

If you are traveling for your morning commute, here are the current hazardous road conditions for our area:

  • Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road - Slick in Spots with Fog
  • Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Slick in Spots with Fog
  • Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd - Slick in Spots with Fog
  • US 20/26 - Between Waltman and Casper - Slick in Spots
  • US 20/26/87 - Between Glenrock and Casper - Slick with Fog
  • WY 220 - Between Alcova and WY 487 - Dry with Fog
  • WY 220 - Between WY 487 and Casper - Slick in Spots with Fog - Black Ice
  • WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick
  • WY 257 - Between WY 220 and Robertson Road - Wet - No Unnecessary Travel
  • WY 257 - Between Robertson Road and US 20/26 - Wet - No Unnecessary Travel
  • WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Slick in Spots

Make sure you're giving yourself an extra 10 to 15 minutes to get to your destinations safely.

