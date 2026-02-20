Zero Visibility in Spots as Fog Turns Natrona County Roads Treacherous

The recent winter has resulted in some dangerous road conditions in and around the city of Casper.

The National Weather Service is reporting this morning:

Patchy fog before 8:00 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near °27. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook also stated:

Areas of dense freezing fog has developed across portions of the Wind River Basin, from the Crowheart area to the Fremont/Natrona County line, including Lander. Conditions are expected to improve by 11am.

If you are traveling for your morning commute, here are the current hazardous road conditions for our area:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road - Slick in Spots with Fog

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Slick in Spots with Fog

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd - Slick in Spots with Fog

US 20/26 - Between Waltman and Casper - Slick in Spots

US 20/26/87 - Between Glenrock and Casper - Slick with Fog

WY 220 - Between Alcova and WY 487 - Dry with Fog

WY 220 - Between WY 487 and Casper - Slick in Spots with Fog - Black Ice

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick

WY 257 - Between WY 220 and Robertson Road - Wet - No Unnecessary Travel

WY 257 - Between Robertson Road and US 20/26 - Wet - No Unnecessary Travel

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Slick in Spots

Make sure you're giving yourself an extra 10 to 15 minutes to get to your destinations safely.

