Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

The arctic front has brought in very cold temperatures across the region. Highs today through Sunday will be in the teens to low 20s, with slight warming each day. Overnight lows through the weekend will drop below zero for most areas. Light snow today with the front, and again early Sunday. Gusty winds will create very low windchills.

Snow showers are likely, mainly between 7:00 am and 10:00 am. It will be cloudy, with a high near 11°. Wind chill values as low as -10°. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions with snowfall in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is reporting multiple areas of slick conditions with snowfall and blowing snow, including in Cheyenne, Chugwater, Glendo, Douglas, Midwest, Kaycee and Buffalo.

There is currently a single road closure this morning:

District 1 (Southwest) - I80: 30 FT Extra Wide Oversize Load traveling on January 24, 2026 between Rock Springs and Rawlins from milepost 105 to 215.

