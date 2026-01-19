Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunshine Returns, Winds Stick Around (1/19/26)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
High pressure will bring a dry day to western and central Wyoming today. A weak front may bring light snow to northern Wyoming on Tuesday.
It will be sunny, with a high near 40°. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city, with one area reporting slick conditions:
- WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick in Spots
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting mostly dry conditions, with a couple of area reporting adverse weather conditions, including:
- Cheyenne - Between the Colorado State Line and Cheyenne - Dry with Fog, Limited Visibility
- Buffalo - Between Exit 265, Reno Rd and Buffalo - Slick in Spots
There are currently no road closures this morning.
