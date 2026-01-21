Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Near normal temperatures continue today, with highs generally in the 30s east of the Divide and across southern WY, while western valleys rise into the 20s. Gusty winds return for central Wyoming due to a weather system passing just to the east. Some areas of Johnson County could 40 mph, especially this morning.

It will be sunny, with a high near 32°. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions with a couple of areas reporting adverse weather conditions:

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick in Spots

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Strong Winds

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting mostly dry conditions with a few areas reporting strong winds and/or slick road conditions including in Cheyenne, Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas and Midwest

There are currently no road closures this morning.

Hey Wyoming: Top New Year’s Resolutions Americans Are Actually Choosing in 2026 Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke