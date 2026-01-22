Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

After a very mild period, winter temperatures look to finally make it to the area for the end of this week as a cold front pushes in. Here is a look at high and low temperatures through this weekend. There is a chance for many places to see negative lows Saturday morning. The possibility of snow, mainly east of the Divide, could cause temperatures to be even colder.

It will be partly sunny, with a high near 27°. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting mostly dry conditions with only Glendo reporting some slick conditions.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

