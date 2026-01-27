Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Mild, breezy, and mostly sunny today. A weak system will return light snow chances on Wednesday, mainly across western Wyoming. Otherwise, mild and mostly dry conditions continue through the week.

It will be sunny, with a high near 42°. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city, with only one area reporting dangerous winds:

WY 257 - Between WY 220 and Robertson Road - Dry with Strong Winds

WY 257 - Between Robertson Road and US 20/26 - Dry with Strong Winds

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is reporting multiple areas of dangerous winds and extreme blow over risks, including in Cheyenne, Chugwater and Wheatland.

There is currently a single road closure this morning:

District 1 (Southwest) - US287: Crash, travel lane blocked NORTHBOUND near Laramie at milepost 421, be prepared to stop, expect delays.

