Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Warmer and breezier today with plenty of sunshine. The strongest winds will be seen in the Casper and Cody areas, as well as around South Pass and the upper Wind River Basin.

It will be sunny, with a high near 37°. Wind chill values as low as zero. It will be windy, with a west southwest wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city, with some areas reporting dangerous winds and a couple of slick spots, including:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - I 25 SVRD at milepost 0.650, Single unit 2-3 axles: 20T, Single unit 4-5 axles: 20T, Single unit 6+ axles: 24T, Semi-trailer combos: 37T, Truck & full trailer combos: 36T

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds - I 25 / US 87 at milepost 191.640

Single unit 6+ axles: 36T

US 20/26 - Between Waltman and Casper - Dry with Strong Winds

WY 220 - Between WY 487 and Casper - Slick in Spots with Strong Winds

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick in Spots with Strong Winds

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is reporting multiple areas of slick conditions and extreme blow over risks, including in Cheyenne, Chugwater, Glendo, Douglas, Midwest, Kaycee and Buffalo.

There is currently a single road closure this morning:

District 1 (Southwest) - Expect Delays 01/25/2026: 30 FT Extra Wide Oversize Load traveling on I-80 EASTBOUND, I-25 NORTHBOUND, WY 387, WY 259, WY 220, WY 59 and US 287.

