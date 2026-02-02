Last Chance, Wyoming: Tribal License Plates Won’t Be Around Much Longer

The Wyoming Department of Transportation recently announced (Friday, January 30th, 2026), that the Tribal license plates will be discontinued.

According to the law, WYDOT is required to cease production of the plates due to the minimum requirement of 500 sets not being met. Since approximately 200 sets of previously produced plates remain in their inventory, Wyoming drivers still have a chance to purchase them.

READ MORE: Wyoming New License Plates Support Local Heroes and Rodeos

Keep in mind that applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Once this remaining inventory is exhausted, no more Tribal plates will be available for sale. Please note that these plates can continue to be used on your vehicle through 2033.

Get our free mobile app

As of right now, there twenty-five specialty Wyoming license plates, including:

Prestige Plates

Radio Amateur

Former POW

Pearl Harbor Survivor

Disabled Veteran

National Guard

Purple Heart Recipient

Firefighter

EMT

University of Wyoming

Veteran Plates

Embossed Plates

Gold Star Plates

Choice Disabled Veteran Plates

Tribal Plates

Wildlife Conservation Plates

Donate Life

Rodeo

Search and Rescue

For more detail on each plate and how to order them, visit the Wyoming Department of Transportation website here.

Please remember that some these plates require a county treasurer to approve them prior to submitting the application to WYDOT. In addition, some of the specialty plates require an extra fee to be remitted with the application.

These Are the 10 Snobbiest Places in Wyoming for 2025 Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke