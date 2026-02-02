Last Chance, Wyoming: Tribal License Plates Won’t Be Around Much Longer
The Wyoming Department of Transportation recently announced (Friday, January 30th, 2026), that the Tribal license plates will be discontinued.
According to the law, WYDOT is required to cease production of the plates due to the minimum requirement of 500 sets not being met. Since approximately 200 sets of previously produced plates remain in their inventory, Wyoming drivers still have a chance to purchase them.
Keep in mind that applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Once this remaining inventory is exhausted, no more Tribal plates will be available for sale. Please note that these plates can continue to be used on your vehicle through 2033.
As of right now, there twenty-five specialty Wyoming license plates, including:
- Prestige Plates
- Radio Amateur
- Former POW
- Pearl Harbor Survivor
- Disabled Veteran
- National Guard
- Purple Heart Recipient
- Firefighter
- EMT
- University of Wyoming
- Veteran Plates
- Embossed Plates
- Gold Star Plates
- Choice Disabled Veteran Plates
- Tribal Plates
- Wildlife Conservation Plates
- Donate Life
- Rodeo
- Search and Rescue
For more detail on each plate and how to order them, visit the Wyoming Department of Transportation website here.
Please remember that some these plates require a county treasurer to approve them prior to submitting the application to WYDOT. In addition, some of the specialty plates require an extra fee to be remitted with the application.
