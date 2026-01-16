Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Temperatures will be noticeably colder today behind last night's cold front. Highs today will only reach the 20s and 30s, which is right around normal for January. Gusty north winds will continue through the day, with High Wind Warnings in effect for Johnson County, where gusts of 60 mph are expected. Combine the wind and temperatures, the Wind Chill readings today will hold in the teens and single digits.

Prepare for increasing clouds, with a high near 28°. It will be windy, with a northwest wind 22 to 27 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly slick conditions with dangerous winds in and around the city. Also be aware extreme blow over risks in the following areas:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road - Slick with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - I 25 SVRD at milepost 0.650

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Slick with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd - Slick with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds - I 25 / US 87 at milepost 191.640

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is reporting dangerous winds around the majority of the state, with extreme blow over risks in Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas, Midwest, Kaycee and Buffalo.

There is currently a single road closure this morning:

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed, near Moorcroft at milepost 153.

