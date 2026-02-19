The winter weather Wyomingites have been requesting and praying for is finally upon us, but with it comes some hazardous driving conditions around the state.

WYDOT Advising "No Unnecessary Travel" in Natrona and Converse Counties

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting no unnecessary travel in the following areas:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road - Slick, Drifted Snow - No Unnecessary Travel

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd - Slick, Drifted Snow - No Unnecessary Travel

WY 257 - Between WY 220 and Robertson Road - Wet with Snowfall - No Unnecessary Travel

WY 257 - Between Robertson Road and US 20/26 - Wet with Snowfall - No Unnecessary Travel

Douglas - Between Douglas and Glenrock - Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall - No Unnecessary Travel

Current Wyoming Road Closures

If you are traveling throughout the state, there are currently a pair of road closures:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Crash, right lane blocked EASTBOUND near Laramie at milepost 317, expect delays.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Stalled semi truck, right lane blocked WESTBOUND near Cheyenne at milepost 35, expect delays.

Less Snow, But Colder Temps

Although the snow is set to ease up, colder temperatures are inbound. The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting that temps could fall to the negative digits (-1°), this evening.

Most snow should end this morning, otherwise expect a much colder day today with clouds breaking for some sunshine. A cold night is on tap tonight with many locations dropping below zero.

