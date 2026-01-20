Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Strong Winds Impact Travel (1/20/26)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Another mild winter day across the state, with highs in the 30s and lower 40s. Winds will be gusty today, with peak gusts around 30 mph this afternoon. Some areas across Johnson County could gust 50 to 60 mph before decreasing this evening.

There is a 20% chance of snow showers after 2:00 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 40°. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 24 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions with strong winds in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting mostly dry conditions with strong winds, although a few area are reporting extreme blow over risks, including Cheyenne, Chugwater and Wheatland.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

Hey Wyoming: Top New Year’s Resolutions Americans Are Actually Choosing in 2026 Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke