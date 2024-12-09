Wyoming Can Expect More ‘Seasonal’ Weather and Snowfall

The official start of winter isn't until Saturday, December 21st, 2024, but it is going to start feeling like it this week.

According to the latest report from the US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page, more snow is on the way.

Their most recent post included a graphic, along with a caption that stated:

A chilly day on tap as temperatures return to more seasonal levels behind yesterdays cold front. Gusty northwest winds will return across the area as well, with the stronger winds occurring near Buffalo and the Bighorn Basin. Snow showers will also continue today, mainly over the mountains and Johnson/Natrona counties.

The majority of the snowfall that Wyoming received Sunday evening had already melted by this morning, so the chances of the snow sticking around are pretty low.

Regardless, the majority of the Cowboy State has had a very mild season, thus far.

