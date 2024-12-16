Wyoming: More Snow Is Coming Our Way Today

A lot of Wyomingites are hoping for a white Christmas, although according the latest forecast from the Weather Channel, that might not happen.

That being said, snow is in the future for most of the Cowboy State for today (Monday, December 16th, 2024). Whether or not if it will stick remains to be seen.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page shared a pair of graphics along with a caption that stated:

The next system moves into Western Wyoming with the next round of snow. Areas East of the Divide will remain largely dry with near somewhat above normal temperatures.

More snow is expected throughout the week, but the strong wind gust (upwards of 50 mph), will persist. Be prepared.

