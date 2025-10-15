Wyomingites have long been known for their values, but as of late, that seems to be going away. Is it because of a newer, younger generation? Is it too much internet and social media? One thing is for sure, general kindness seems to have taken a backseat to vile behavior.

What is a quintessential value every Wyoming resident should possess?

There is one thing that was I taught at a very young age that I think needs to be taught again, and often, until it's a once again the norm. That thing is the "Golden Rule".

What is the "Golden Rule"?

It is sometimes referred to as "the ethic of reciprocity", but it basically means, the principle of treating others as one would want to be treated by them.

Biblically speaking, there are a pair of verses (one in the New Testament and one in the old Testament), that state:

"And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise". - Luke 6:31 (King James Version)

"So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets". - Matthew 7:12 (New International Version)

You don't have to be religious or even a believer at all to embrace the core of the concept. To repeat (and paraphrase), treat everyone the same way that you would want them to treat you.

Why is this important?

The Golden Rule is important, because it literally has to do with everything. Whether it's how you act (or react), when driving on our local highways and byways, how you treat others in public (and online), that don't share the same thoughts and ideas as you, or just any everyday interaction with other humans, being kind is not that hard. Let's make being kind cool again.

