After recently making the eight hour (plus), roundtrip drive to Denver, Colorado, to pick up my youngest child from the airport, I released something that probably should of been obvious to darn near 50-year old brain: I AM NEVER LEAVING WYOMING!

How did you come to this decision?

Let me be honest, I love visiting larger metropolitan areas. Having spent about half of my life in big cities, there are a few thing I miss about that lifestyle, and they are:

Shopping

Food options

Nightlife

Large name / big scale concerts

Those four things are also the top things I hear people complain about the most whenever the Wyoming social media trolls come out to play.

While I do miss all things (and I usually plan my out-of-state jaunts on that exact list), while getting stuck in traffic numerous times, I realized none of things are worth me moving for.

Is out-of-state traffic really that bad?

In a word: yes! In two words: hell yes!

I have been known to complain about Wyoming drivers, specifically when speaking about running red lights and tailgating, particularly in the past three years, but after driving to Denver twice in the month of July, I was reminded just how bad the traffic is.

In addition to the bumper-to-bumper traffic at literally all hours of the day and night AND the myriad of traffic jams sprawl out between three consecutive cities, the drivers (Colorado drivers in this case, but pretty much every major city in the country), seem not to care about safety... at all!

I drive a large, darn near military-grade SUV, and still had several smaller vehicles (and larger ones too), cut me off, follow too closely and/or come within inches of hitting me.

Get our free mobile app

I said all that to say this: I'll take the wide open (and usually safer), Wyoming roads and lack of big city amenities over the traffic any day.

If you would've asked me that when I was younger (and had more patience,) I probably would've given a different response, but at the tender age of 48, my safety and anxiety just can't deal with it anymore.

Top 15 Most Dangerous Cities in Wyoming These are the top fifteen most dangerous cities in the state of Wyoming. Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke