Are Casper Drivers Getting More Considerate Lately? [Opinion]

It's no secret with how outspoken I've been about Casper drivers over the course of the last couple of years, particularly after my car accident, but it seemed like locally, driving skill has gone down.

I've observed the blatant running of red lights, inconsiderate miscreants, and an abundance of people that follow way too closely.

That being said, earlier this week, I was the recipient of random road acts of kindness multiple times in a single day. On Monday, when the roads were super slick, particularly during the early morning hours, while on my morning trek to the station, I managed to slide through an intersection, as the road crews hadn't been out yet. Other drivers noticed my mishap and patiently waited for my vehicle to come to a complete stop, and then let me clear the intersection, before regular traffic resumed. It is worth noting, this took place on Wyoming Boulevard, so 18-wheelers and other company vehicles were involved.

Later on the same day, in the same area (2nd Street to be exact), a lady stopped traffic to let me out of Let 'Er Buck car wash, during what passes for Casper five o'clock rush hour.

Thus was the beginning of a weeks worth of considerate local drivers. Here's to hoping this trend continues throughout the month (or year). When I first moved back to Casper in 2002, this was how most people on the roads reacted. Let's keep it this way. Everyone's time is equally important and also, safety first.

