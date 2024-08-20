Hey Casper: Why Is It So Dangerous to Exit This Area?

There are a quite a few dangerous intersections locally, but in my humble opinion, this is the most dangerous place to turn in Casper.

Why is it so dangerous to turn here?

If you ever tried to exit out of Let 'Er Buck Cash Wash or Wyoming Discount Liquor, especially after 5:00 pm, you know how difficult it is. Whether you're turning right, with the traffic or heaven help, attempting to make a left turn, either is equally challenging.

For one, all seem to be less considerate. While I understand that Wyoming Boulevard and 2nd Street is arguably one of, if not, "the" busiest intersection, if that light is green, there is no reason to stop or slow down to let someone out. However, if that light is red, I don't understand what's so hard about letting someone out.

Casper drivers are "not" bad drivers.

Let me be clear, I do NOT think (the majority), of Casper drivers are bad, but I do think a lot are inconsiderate. We are all in a rush, most of the time, and everyone's time is precious, but I remember a time when the cowboy spirit meant doing the little things, like opening doors for strangers, smiling and saying howdy to one another, and yes, being more accommodating on the highways and byways.

Now, specifically the on the roads, that seems to be a lost art.

On just about a consistent basis, there is an accident at one of these two spots and a lot of that could be avoided.

Again, everyone's time is precious, but an extra five to ten seconds to let someone is not going to adversely effect your travel time, so why not just let your follow Casperite out?

Of course, these aren't the only two areas where in town where this is a problem, but it is definitely one of the worst.

At the end of the day, a little bit of "road rapport" can a long way to make someone's day just a little bit brighter. After all, it truly is the little things that make a day just a tad brighter.

