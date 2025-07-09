An Open to the Letter to the Super Helpful Lady Working at Sam’s Club Casper

Dear Ms Sam's Club Employee,

First and foremost, I'd like to say thank you for being nice, even though it was less than ten minutes before your store was getting ready to close. I have witnessed firsthand at other local retail establishments, a lack of sympathy and compassion for the last minute shopper, so your demeanor and candor were appreciated.

Second, thank you for walking me through the steps of using your app based checkout services. As I mentioned to you, after having a recent bad experience with a double purchasing being charged on my debit card by your sister company, Walmart, I have been skeptical about using apps for shopping, but you made the entire process easy and enjoyable (also, your little colloquialism about backing up the camera was both humorous and helpful).

I consider myself to be somewhat technologically savvy, but I will admit, sometimes I do tend to shy away from new things (again, even more so after a bad experience). Your helpfulness and cheerful demeanor are two characteristics that are often missing in retail employees, as well as even in general everyday interactions with strangers, so thank you again.

My only regret is that I didn't get your name. Now every time that I'm out your store, I will be looking out for you.

Sincerely,

The 48-year-old short guy with the five things in cart,

DJ Nyke

P.S. - You really did make my day.

