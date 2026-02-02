It's been a long and beautiful ride so far, but God-willing, it is far from over.

14th Anniversary of 1st Radio Show

Today is big day for me, because it marks the fourteenth anniversary of my very first radio show on February 2nd, 2012. At the ripe age of thirty-five, after getting a call from radio-personality extraordinaire, Donovan Short, I was on my way to recording my first show for 104.7 Kiss FM. I had virtually no experience, but Donovan took me under his wing and showed me the ropes in radio land. Although I have been a disc jockey since 1996 (almost thirty years now), radio was and is, a completely different animal than what I was used to.

Weekends on KTRS

For the first eight months as a radio personality, I worked part-time, with a weekend segment on Saturdays and Sundays. I did get to cover for weekday folks in the event of sickness and vacation (which surprisingly happened a lot over the summer months), so I got the chance to hone my craft a little more.

Where I am now

By October, Donovan and the awe-inspiring, Bob Price, offered me a full time position and here I have remained. I have learned a lot more since 2012, switched times slots and day parts several times, but your boy DJ Nyke is still here with you, every weekday morning, sharing local news and personal stories, playing the jams, and everything in between.

I have had many different jobs over the course of my adult life, from retail, to military service, to manual labor, but nothing has been as fulfilling as my current career. Here's to hopefully another 14 years of radio fun with each and everyone of you.

