Flashback to 2014: Jay-Z ’99 Problems’ Parody Video [WATCH]

In the wake up of the aftermath of the infamous 2014 elevator fight, where Beyonce's younger sister, Solange Knowles, appears to viciously attack one Shawn Coery Carter (a.k.a. Jay Z), I felt the urge to flex my comedic and musical muscles by turning his hit single "99 Problems" into a parody.

In this endeavor, I enlisted the help of my then boss, Donovan Short, to play the role of armed security (which admittedly, Hov didn't have the night of the attack), my friend, Jacqueline E. Perez, who played the role of Beyonce, and my other friend, Amanda Phillips, who played the role of Solange. Of course, I got to play the role of one of my Hip-Hop idols, Jay Z.

We shot the video in the former Wonder Bar (which is now Wyoming's Rib & Chop House), mainly because it was one of the few places in town that I knew had an elevator in the proper size that would work (and also, that I would let us shut it down for use for a good thirty minutes in the middle of a busy workday).

I'd be remise if I didn't mention my now boss, Ian Delap, who shot and edited the video footage. The man is a genius behind a camera.

So without further ado, here is the hilarious, "99 Problems" parody music video.

Get our free mobile app

While it was definitely fun to create the video, I did not leave the shoot unscathed. I'm pretty sure Amanda had way too much fun "pretend" beating me up, as a few of those so-called air punches actually connected. In the end, it was worth it.

For comparison, here is Jay Z original classic version of "99 Problems".

13 Now Defunct Casper Bars - Then & Now Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke