Casper Bird Invasion: How Warm Weather Brought a Fowl Problem

There is a point that must be made first... I love this very spring-like weather Casper has been having the last week. After surviving those subarctic temperatures for the first couple weeks of January 2024 (and a good half of December 2023), there's been a literal 80° shift, from -40° to 40° and higher now.

However, because of the relatively good weather, there has been a huge flock of birds occupying the trees a few fleet from my parking area. You can do the math. That means they constantly defecate on my vehicle.

I don't think I've ever had to wash a vehicle as often, at least during the months of December and January, then I've had to these last thirty or so days. It's to the point now that I seriously think the birds are actually aiming at for my ride.

All jokes aside though, I am loving this weather. I remember how bad winter 2023 was. Casper and a few other Wyoming towns broke 40-year record lows, so I definitely don't want anymore parts of that.

I do however wish these exceptionally Wyoming weather resilient fowls would find a new home... or at least do their business elsewhere.

Someone please tell me that I'm not the only one having this issue.

