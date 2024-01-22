Watch as Massive Elk Takes a Hilarious Tumble on Highway

If you think you are having a bad day, think again.

A short video, shared to Instagram by suspense author, Kate Angelo, shows a bulk elk biffing it, as it attempts to cross the highway.

It is worth noting, that while it appeared to be a nasty tumble, the elk emerged seemingly unscathed, unless of course, this particular member of the deer family has the ability to feel shame.

Kate also added a hilarious caption to the video, which makes it even more funny (in my opinion), which stated:

What can I say? I'm a klutz. ‍♀️ "Look at me! I'm going to majestically leap over this... Oh...oof...ouch...eep...I'm okay! Walking it off!"

I'm sure we can all sympathize with the elk and Kate. I'm willing to bet that each and every one us has fallen and/or slipped on ice with about the same level (or lack there of), of grace as is this poor mammal.

If you take nothing else away from the video, it is this: no matter how you fall, dust yourself and keep going.

That seems like sound advise... doesn't it?

