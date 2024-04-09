WATCH: Cheyenne Truck Driver Miraculously Saves Trailer Blowing in the Wind

A new video has recently gone viral showing a semi-trailer truck almost tipping over due to the Wyoming wind.

The was posted by Shayla Baugher on her personal Facebook page a few days ago. The same video was also posted to TikTok by account "troythompson360". The TikTok version has already viewed over 3.4 million times and has amassed over 11,000 comments in the last three days (originally posted on Saturday, April 6th, 2024).

The video was posted with a caption that read:

Daughter filmed this while we were driving on backhighway to Cheyenne,WY! 65+ mph winds. I-25 closed!

Get our free mobile app

This could have definitely ended badly, so super props to that driver for handling that trailer like a boss. He (or she), was either incredibly skilled at driving or incredibly lucky... or maybe a mixture of the two.

One thing is for sure, this video proves how crazy the "w-word" really is in Wyoming.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke