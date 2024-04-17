WATCH: Circus Elephant Escapes and Roams the Streets of Montana

TODAY via YouTube
Canva

Yes, you read that headline correctly. There was an elephant roaming the streets of Butte, Montana yesterday (Tuesday, April 16th, 2024).

The elephant, whose name is Viola, escaped from the Jordan World Circus that is currently on a touring stop in Butte. According to multiple reports, the animal was startled by a truck misfiring while the circus was setting up.

Luckily, Viola only made in a couple of blocks before she was reacquired.

Thankfully, the immense mammal was safely reunited with it's handlers without any major incident.

Here in Wyoming, we see all manner of wild animals in the city limits on quite a regular basis (deer, antelope, wild turkeys, bears, mountain lions, etc.), but an elephant would definitely be an unexpected sight.

