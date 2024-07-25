The Shocking Wyoming Destination Thrillist Listed as a ‘Must-Visit Small Town’

It's always great to see Wyoming towns make a national list, especially when those towns aren't named Jackson, Cheyenne or even Casper. We have so many beautiful places that don't get the shine they deserve.

That's why it was nice to see a list by travel website, Thrillist, which listed "The Must-Visit Small Town in Every State".

According to Thrillist, the must-visit town in Wyoming is Centennial. The stated:

Population: 283

This tiny outpost features all the best things about Wyoming: friendly bars, wide-open spaces, great music, and access to some of the most strikingly beautiful outdoor recreation you'll find. Located 8,000 feet up and 30 miles outside of Laramie, at the foot of the Medicine Bow Mountain Range, Centennial consists mainly of a couple hotels and bars/music venues that play host to hikers, campers, skiers, and snowmobilers on their way into or out of the mountains. On any given weekend, the town is liable to turn into a party (especially when the right bands are passing through). It's also the home of the greatest winter party you'll ever find—the annual Poker Run, where a few hundred well-lubricated skiers tumble down the mountain and crash-land in Centennial's welcoming arms.—Bison Messink, former Thrillist editor

In case you were wondering, the 2024 Poker Run took place back in February, but now that I know that is a thing, I will be keeping future events on my radar.

Personally, I was shocked by the Thrillist choice, partially because it was the second smallest town mentioned on the entire list (only the North Dakota town of Medora was smaller, with a population of only 121 people).

That being said, it is very hard to disagree with their breakdown. One thing is for sure, having never actually been to Centennial (at least that I can recall), it is now on my list of Wyoming towns that I plan on visiting in the very near future.

