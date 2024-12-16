Historic Wyoming Landmark Listed on ‘The Creepiest and Most Haunted Hotels in Every State’

If you talk to the any one of the many ghost hunters scattered throughout the Cowboy State, you'll find out about they we have more than just a few haunted locations, but it is no doubt that one location holds down the number one spot.

A semi-recent article posted by travel website, Thrillist, listed "The Creepiest and Most Haunted Hotels in Every State".

The choice for Wyoming was quite obvious, at least for the "most haunted", since most guests claim that the spirits are benevolent, but the award goes to Buffalo Bill's famous Irma Hotel.

The Thrillist article states:

Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel Cody The Irma Hotel is named after the daughter of Buffalo Bill Cody, a bison hunter turned showman who became an icon of America's Wild West in the late 1800s. The hotel opened in 1902 with Buffalo Bill himself occupying two suites and an office on site. He loved the place, and his spirit has continued to wander the grounds ever since he passed in 1917. Visitors occasionally notice water faucets turning on and off on their own, or personal items moved around while they’re sleeping. Despite clear signs of haunting, any ghosts are considered friendly and seem to appreciate those passing through town while on their way to Yellowstone National Park.

Get our free mobile app

Personally, I don't believe in ghosts, but I do know that certain things can't be explained by any other reasoning than the supernatural.

So with that being said, I plan to visit the The Irma Hotel someday soon, but I think I'll be staying elsewhere once it becomes nightfall. It's best not to roll the dice with things you don't understand.

Casper Residents Share Their Best Halloween Costumes Ever Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke