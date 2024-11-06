Jackson Hotspot Makes Thrillist List for ‘The Most Unique Hotel in Every State’

Jackson, Wyoming is thought of by some Wyomingites as being "posh", but with all the high-profile celebrities and upper class winter vacationers, the place is elite for a reason.

A recent article posted by travel website, Thrillist, listed "The Most Unique Hotel in Every State" and The Cloudveil, located in Jackson, was chosen for the great state of Wyoming.

The Thrillist article stated this of the iconic hotel:

As far as rooms with a view go, it’s difficult to go wrong in Wyoming, and particularly in Jackson, which backs up to the immense Grand Tetons and thus one of the most spectacular vistas on the North American continent. Worry not: the Cloudveil’s rooms will deliver those views. But in an area where the number of things to do can be just as overwhelming as the landscape, the hotel also goes out of its way to help orient guests by arranging seasonal itineraries on their behalf: sleigh rides and dog sledding in winter, kayaking and fly fishing come summer, and whitewater rafting and paddleboarding during fall, among other things. All that, and there’s still the rest of town, plus Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, left to explore.

After reading the stellar Thrillist report, I had to do a little bit of homework on my own of The Cloudveil. I found out that it's a member of the Marriott Bonvoy Autograph Collection, which is one of Marriott International's premium branded line of hotels. There are almost 200 locations under the Autograph Collection name and each property is independently owned.

Check out this video (shown below), which highlights both the inside and outside of the hotel. It also gives a pretty good review of the awesome sight within walking distance.

Personally, I have never stayed in Jackson overnight, but it is on my bucket list and now, I think The Cloudveil is number one on places I'd like to stay.

