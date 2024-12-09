Wyoming Ranked in the Top 15 for the ‘Most Beautiful States in the U.S.’

There is one word that should be synonymous with Wyoming, and that word is beautiful.

Wether it's our magnificent mountain ranges, our stunning slopes for skiing and snowboarding, our wondrous wildlife, the list goes on and on when talking about the Cowboy State.

Maybe that's why yet again, Wyoming has ranked in the top fifteen on Thrillist annual "The Most Beautiful States in the U.S., Ranked".

While in the last two or three years, the Equality State has been in the top ten, for some shocking reason, in 2024 we have fallen one spot, down to number 11.

Here are the top ten according to Thrillist:

California Alaska Hawaii Colorado Utah Washington Oregon Arizona Montana Maine

While some of the states on the top ten for this year make sense (it's pretty difficult to beat out Hawaii and why they aren't number is completely lost on me), but losing out to both Colorado and Montana does hurt quite a bit.

Furthermore, what hurts even more is the fact that Thrillist didn't even update the description for Wyoming... in three years! While I will give them credit, it's both flattering and irrefutable, it would've been nice if they switched up the wording, even if only a little bit.

Regardless, it's nice to know, that out of all fifty states, Wyoming is still right there were it should be... near the top.

