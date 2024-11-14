It's no secret that Wyoming is a great place to visit, especially if you're into outdoor winter activities like skiing, snowboarding or hunting.

While most local residents know of semi-secret locations to do all three scattered all around the state, one place in particular seems to get a lot of love by traveling websites all around the country.

One such site, Thrillist, recently released a new list, "The Most Beautiful Small Towns in the U.S. for a Winter Getaway" and out of the ten places that were highlighted, Jackson, Wyoming made the list.

The Thrillist article stated:

Jackson, Wyoming Average annual snowfall: 78 inches Not to be confused with Jackson Hole, the chilly town of Jackson acts as a gateway for the millions of tourists who pass through on their way to Yellowstone, Grand Teton National Park, or one of the many nearby ski resorts. A visit to Jackson is not complete without a winter sleigh ride through the National Elk Refuge, which is home to bighorn sheep, bald eagles, trumpeter swans, coyotes, and—you guessed it—lots of elk. And the animal is so symbolic of Jackson that four elk antler gateway arches serve as entrances to the town square.

There is no doubt Jackson deserves to be on the list. After all, there is a reason so many celebrities either live in or have vacation properties in that area.

It's probably a good thing that Jackson gets so much online love and media coverage. That means for us Wyoming faithful, we can keep our hotspots hidden from the outside world.

