Devils Tower Listed First on ’12 Native American Heritage Sites to Visit Right Now’

Devils Tower is the country's very first national monument.

Since today is Indigenous Peoples' Day, travel website, Thrillist, released a list of the 12 Native American Heritage Sites to Visit Right Now.

Devil Tower was listed first with a beautiful photo and a brief description which read:

12 Nomadic Tribes, Wyoming

Of the tribes affiliated with this Wyoming landmark, the Kiowa tell a story about a boy who was inexplicably transformed into a bear while playing with his seven sisters. The sisters, terrified, ran to the safety of a great tree. As they did so, they were lifted into the air and became what is now known as the Big Dipper constellation. The bear, meanwhile, could not reach them, so he clawed and scraped at the tree bark, leaving the large striations we see in the rock today. There’s plenty of other stories and poetry of the Kiowa in Pulitzer Prize winner N. Scott Momaday’s Way to Rainy Mountain.

Only a few years ago, I found out the correct spelling is indeed "Devils Tower", and not "Devil's Tower", as it follows the geographic naming standard, whereby the apostrophe is omitted. It also known as Bear Lodge, Bear's House, and Bear's Tipi, among a multitude of other monikers used by Indigenous people.

