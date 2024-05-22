Wyoming Listed on ‘The Most Magnificent Train Rides in the U.S.’

As beautiful as the Wyoming scenery is, our state doesn't always get the recognition it deserves, which is probably a good thing as it helps to keep the population down, but occasionally it is nice to get some positive press.

A recent listicle posted by travel and entertainment website, Thrillist, highlighted "The Most Magnificent Train Rides in the U.S." and a trip through Wyoming was second on the list.

The Thrillist article had quite a few good options on it, but the "Yellowstone National Park Getaway" was my personal favorite, because even though the train ride starts (and finishes), in Salt Lake City, Utah, it takes you through a large portion of Wyoming during the 360 mile round trip.

Thrillist states:

This five-day trip begins and ends in Salt Lake City, Utah, and takes you through mountains to untouched wilderness in the lower part of Yellowstone National Park. At Yellowstone, geysers and steam vents spew vapor into the icy air and you’ll see crowd-pleasers like Firehole Canyon, Isa Lake on the Continental Divide, and of course, Old Faithful. There are options for summer and winter months; the natural beauty is possibly even more impressive when covered in snow. With virtually no other tourists around, you’ll get to witness nature in its primordial glory and spot wildlife surviving the elements, like the wolves of Lamar Valley.

Get our free mobile app

Out of the fifteen different trips that were mentioned in the Thrillist article, the majority were on the west coast, with two being in the mountain states region (the other being our neighbors in Colorado).

If you can afford it and have the vacation time, it does sound like a fun trip. Considering I haven't been to Yellowstone in at least the last couple of decades, I'm not even sure I knew trains traveled through it.

'Yellowstone' Television Series Now Has Food Products in Wyoming Stores Gallery Credit: Walmart.com