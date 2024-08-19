Tourist Safety: Jackson Hole’s Selfie Control Video And Instagram Filter

What makes the average Wyoming tourist think that they're indestructible?

While we may never know the answer, Visit Jackson Hole is at least attempting to get the tourons on the right track.

A humorous, but on-point, 1-minute video, was posted to the official Visit Jackson Hole YouTube channel, which also included a detailed caption that read:

We've all seen the videos on social media: someone gets too close to a bison for a selfie and the next thing you know, they are on the news with wild-animal-induced injuries. "Getting the shot" is not worth the risk to you or the wildlife, and a little self control can go a long way in Jackson Hole. Selfie Control is your reminder that viewing and taking photos of wildlife is allowed and acceptable, but staying the appropriate distance is more than a suggestion. It’s a requirement - for your safety and the safety of the animal. Wildlife are at home here in the Tetons, even if it’s on the side of the road or trail. Humans are just guests. Keep your distance. Give bears, other large carnivores, and large nesting birds at least 100 yards of space. And give all other animals, including bison, elk, and moose, at least 25 yards of space.

There's also a "selfie control" Instagram filter, which, if I'm being honest, is 100% genius! I tried out to see how well it works, and it's one of the best things to happen for tourists (especially the seemingly brain dead ones that visit our state parks every year).

The Visit Jackson Hole website breaks it down the ease of using the filter in a very nice and un-insulting, stating:

We get it; it’s hard to tell if a moose or bison is 25 or 100 yards away just by “eyeballing” it, especially when you’re in a place like Grand Teton or Yellowstone National Park with sprawling, wide open spaces. That’s why we created the Selfie Control filter—an Instagram filter to help you gauge proper distance while still letting you get that shot.

Visit Jackson Hole Posts Hilarious 'Selfie Control' Video for Tourists

To download the selfie control Instagram filter, click here (must be done from a mobile device to work properly).

